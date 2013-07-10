* Martin Nesbitt one of Obama's closest friends

* Co-founded earlier business with Penny Pritzker

* Seeks $500 mln for mid-market buyouts

By Steve Gelsi

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - A Chicago-based entrepreneur, who has ties both to President Barack Obama and to a member of the billionaire Pritzker family, is launching a new private equity firm called The Vistria Group with a fundraising target of $500 million, according to a person familiar with the firm.

Martin Nesbitt, co-CEO of The Vistria Group, played basketball with Obama while the two were college students and has been described by The Washington Post and other media outlets as one of the president's closest friends. He served as campaign treasurer in the 2008 presidential race.

Nesbitt also co-founded The Parking Spot in 1998 with Penny Pritzker, a member of the family whose wealth comes from the Hyatt hotel chain. The Parking Spot, which provides airport parking, was built up to operate at more than 12 major airports at the time of its sale in 2011 to Green Courte Partners LLC, a private equity investment firm. Nesbitt left the company at the end 2012.

Pritzker was sworn in as the 38th Secretary of Commerce on June 26. She also worked as co-chair of Obama's re-election campaign and is a former member of the president's Economic Recovery Advisory Board. Her official biography mentions The Parking Spot as one of her business accomplishments.

Vistria Group will focus on mid-market buyouts in healthcare, education and financial services. It's working on a friends-and-family round of financing and in the fall will launch a larger round aimed at institutional limited partners, according to the person familiar with the firm.

The firm takes its name from a combination of Greek and Latin words meaning the power of three, to reflect the firm's regulatory, financial and operating expertise.

Nesbitt has maintained a public presence. This year, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel named him to an advisory committee studying the privatization of Midway Airport.

Kip Kirkpatrick, a co-founder of private equity shop Water Street Healthcare Partners, and former Democratic candidate for Illinois treasurer, is also working at Vistria Group, according to a report by The Chicago Tribune.