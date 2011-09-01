* Outlook trimmed on weak shareware; other businesses strong

* Microsoft tie-up adds value, but too many eggs in one basket?

* Shares down by a third since Q2 results in late-July

By Sayantani Ghosh and Rachana Khanzode

Sept 1 A weaker outlook at e-commerce services provider Digital River Inc's shareware and education businesses could unsettle investors and see them switch to rival stocks such as Amazon.com Inc .

The shareware business, which hosts trial software from developers and smaller companies, is hurting as developers focus more on getting applications on to mobiles rather than PCs.

But Digital River's consumer electronics business, which offers online marketing services, and its video games platform business are growing.

Shares of the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company, currently worth about $800 million, have dropped by a third since its second-quarter results in late-July, and last week touched a 34-month low.

The stock trades at below 18 times forecast earnings, against a sector average of 64.2 -- an indication of dampened growth expectations, but also a possible invitation to bargain hunters.

Of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, 7 have positive ratings, 7 are neutral and one rates it 'underperform'.

SWIMMING DOWNSTREAM

"They're seeing weakness in shareware and education, but the majority of their business is healthy. The lowering of (the full-year) guidance is more a macro thing and them being conservative rather than being indicative of a broader trend," said FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives.

The shareware business is, after all, just 15-20 percent of overall revenue, according to analysts' estimates. Digital River itself doesn't break down revenue streams.

Its business running tech giant Microsoft's e-commerce site is flourishing, and brings in about a third of total revenue.

The company has also expanded a partnership with video game maker Electronic Arts Inc for which it provides e-commerce services for direct downloads of PC games.

EA's highly-anticipated massively multiplayer online game 'Star Wars: The Old Republic' is breaking pre-order records and should prove a windfall for Digital River, its exclusive provider, analysts said.

As consumer traffic moves online and the volume of online transactions increases, Digital River stands to gain more than rivals, which include ValueClick Inc and eBay Inc's GSI Commerce unit, said FBR Capital's Ives, a 5-star rated StarMine analyst, who has a 'buy' rating on Digital River.

"At this point, it's just about them showing it in terms of the numbers and regaining investor credibility," he said.

STILL WATERS

The biggest threat to Digital River, which is ultimately a software download platform, is the shift by developers to mobile apps.

As consumers switch to smartphones and tablets offered by Apple and those based on the Android operating system, Digital River may see a drop in software downloads.

"Apple is a closed, walled-off garden, so to speak, and Android is essentially run by Google , so opportunities within the mobile apps space are less at this point," said Robert W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian, another 5-star StarMine analyst, who rates Digital River stock. as 'neutral'.

He expects the weakness in the shareware business to be a longer-term issue for the company.

"The other parts of the business are growing ... so we're projecting higher, continued growth, but I wouldn't say robust growth," he said.

Also, Microsoft itself faces pressured software sales with PC sales declining globally, so that partnership could falter. Sebastian added that while it was good for Digital River to have such a strong partner, there is some risk, too.

"When you have less revenue diversification, you probably discount the stock a little, so it's a longer-term risk factor."

Elsewhere in e-commerce, Sebastian likes Amazon and Shutterfly Inc .

"Amazon has a very strong precedent for long-term growth and they have a $1 trillion market opportunity. Shutterfly is emerging as the leading digital photo product e-commerce site, so we see accelerating growth and margins," he said. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh and Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)