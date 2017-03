** Booker Group Plc's shares down 6.4 pct after German retailer Metro AG offloads its about 9 pct stake.

** Booker, Britain's biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, placement priced at a 7.6 pct discount to last close.

** Bookrunner JP Morgan says Metro sells 156.6 million shares at 125 pence/shr.

** Metro, which runs Europe's largest consumer electronics chain Media-Saturn as well as Real hypermarkets and Kaufhof department stores in Germany, raises gross proceeds of about 196 mln pounds ($322.81 mln) via placing.

(1 US dollar = 0.6072 British pound) (Reuters Messaging: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)