UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
** China will ban sales of general diesel - diesel fuel used by tractors, ships rather than automobiles - with sulphur content of higher than 50 parts per millions (ppm), effective July 1, as part of a broader government push to clean up the air, according to the National Development & Reform Commission.
** Some areas will be encouraged to start supplying general diesel with maximum sulphur content of 10 ppm.
** Petrol stations are required to mark clearly grades of diesel fuel to differentiate automotive diesel from general diesel.
Source text: here (Reporting by Chen Aizhu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources