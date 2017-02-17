UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
** Citigroup strategists back LVMH, Michelin and Publicis as among its favoured Paris stocks to act as hedges against French election risk
** Citi says those cos have relatively high exposure to US & attractive fundamentals, which should help offset any pressures in France caused by uncertainty ahead of French presidential vote (first round due in April and second round in May)
** "Owning UK and European stocks with attractive fundamentals and high US exposure gives participation in equity bull base case, while protecting against politically driven (risk)," Citi says
** Citi notes that "for now, European politics remains the hand-brake on European equities," with the European equity risk premium relatively high, but adds it does not expect far-right leader Marine Le Pen to win the French vote and that European stocks should rally as political tail risks ease off
** "We have highlighted an unusual and aggressive gap in European equities between high confidence in the region's economy (e.g. PMIs) and low confidence in the region's equity markets (net outflows)"
** "Investor concerns over European political risks largely explain the 'gap'. We think that this gap closes in 2017 as high-level political risks pass unrealized, e.g. Le Pen does not become President in France, and investors return to European equities"
(RM:sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources