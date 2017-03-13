** The DJI's financial constituents, as a group, have
had quite a run since election-day close; however, a composite
index of the group has neared significant chart resistance and
is ripe for a downturn. Chart: reut.rs/2ng9fjS
** DJI financial constituents include American Express
, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and
Travelers; (DJI component Visa within S&P 500
tech sector)
** Financials best performing SPX sector since
election-day close, up 24 pct; however, Dow's 4
financial/banking giants as a group, outperforming the broader
sector
** Composite index up 27 pct over this period, and
responsible for just over 30 pct of DJI's rise
** That said, the composite recently neared a wave equality
proj as well as a 17-year monthly resistance line; has since
stalled. Chart:
** Mar high so far 556.62, about 1-3 pct shy of 565.52 proj
level and 17-year resistance line (now 573)
** Meanwhile, monthly RSI showing longer-term divergence;
late 2016/early 2017 levels yet to exceed highs reached in
2013/2014
** Thus, despite excitement over what appears to be a baked
in Mar Fed rate hike , key sector
within Dow ripe for sell back
** Fits with similar signals from SPSY and Financial Select
Sector SPDR Fund ; and an overall market
that is showing wear