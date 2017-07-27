BUZZ-Japan mining industry head says unclear if copper rally will continue

* Japan Mining Association Chairman Yoshiaki Nakazato said the recent rise in copper prices was driven by stronger-than-expected economic growth in China in the second quarter and a weaker U.S. dollar, but it is too early to say the upward trend would continue as the gains were sudden and sharp

* Market expectations for copper supply shortage in mid- and long-term due to lack of new mine developments are also behind the recent rally, Nakazato told a news conference on Thursday

* Nakazato, who is also president of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd, said copper miners, including global mining giants, will need to wait and make sure copper prices will remain at the current levels or higher before considering boosting cash into new exploration projects

* London copper on Thursday hovered below two-year highs touched in the previous session, supported by a weaker dollar and increasingly upbeat views about China's economic growth and metals demand

* An increasing trend in Europe to shift away from gasoline cars into eco-friendly cars, namely electric vehicles (EVs), is likely to boost copper demand sharply, while demand for lithium-ion batteries used to power EVs is expected to tighten supply of lithium, nickel and cobalt - Nakazato

* Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2040 in an attempt to reduce air pollution that could herald the end of over a century of reliance on the internal combustion engine