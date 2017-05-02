Saudi Arabia's oil exports seen below 7 mln bpd in summer - sources, data
* Data suggests Saudi exports below 7 mbpd in May, early June
** Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd. (JAPEX) said it started steam injection into the oil sands layer on Friday for start-up of its Hangingstone oil sands expansion project in Alberta, Canada
** Bitumen production is expected to start around the middle of the year as scheduled, and output is expected to gradually increase and reach 20,000 barrels per day by mid-2018 - Japex
** A Japex subsidiary in February completed the construction work on the Central Processing Facility, the company says
June 14 U.S. crude oil inventories fell last week, but an unexpected build in gasoline stocks and weak demand for the motor fuel offset market optimism over the crude drawdown, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
* U.S. gasoline stocks rise 2.1 mln barrels - EIA (Adds latest prices, EIA weekly inventory data)