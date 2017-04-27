BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
** Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd says it has agreed to buy an about 10 percent stake in R-Pharm from the Russian drugmaker's founder Alexey Repik
** Deal is worth more than $200 million and is expected to close in the autumn, Mitsui spokeswoman says
** "Mitsui will contribute to the growth of R-Pharm and the development of the Russian and CIS pharmaceutical market by using its networks to accelerate R-Pharm's in-licensing of new drugs from foreign pharmaceutical manufacturers, and by helping R-Pharm to achieve further improvements in its manufacturing technology," the Tokyo-based company says in a statement
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors