** The biggest U.S. bank by assets' shares up 0.70 pct at $86 premarket

** Reports better-than-expected profit boosted by increase in fixed-income trading

** Fixed-income revenue up 17 pct at $4.22 bln

** EPS $1.65 vs est. $1.52/shr; Rev rises 6.24 pct to $25.59 bln

** Investment banking revenue up 34 pct at $1.65 bln

** Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup Inc are also scheduled to report results on Thursday

** Up to Wednesday's close, stock had risen 22 pct since President Donald Trump's election on Nov 8