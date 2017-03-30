PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** As the S&P 500 now chops in a range, important to study action in its top 5 stocks by market cap for potential clues as to the next major move
** Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon.com and Facebook are a combined $2.7 trillion in market cap, more than 10 pct of the S&P 500's total market value
** Indeed, the titans have large impact on market indices; AAPL alone responsible for 22 pct of DJI YTD gain
** And although, Nasdaq advance/decline line most recent peak on Feb 21, and DJI and SPX tops on Mar 1, Nasdaq indices continued to advance, hitting highs on Mar 21
** Mar 21 the high of titan's composite ($2086.87) just shy of resistance line from late 2015. Chart: reut.rs/2njAAwM
** Composite then pulled back, stabilizing at $1999.54 just ahead of support at Oct 2016 high ($1994.81); now back up
** That said, just another 0.5-2.0 pct before composite will reach resistance, and this daily RSI divergence; similar bearish pattern developed into Dec 2015 and Oct 2016 tops
** Another retreat to test rising 200-DMA (now $1888.46) could suggest a drop of perhaps 5-7 pct, depending on its speed; fits with downside risks seen on SPX
** Composite closing above resistance line, however, can suggest breakout; potential for another 3-5 pct beyond line before composite 200-DMA disparity would reach its 2016 high
