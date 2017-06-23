UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
** Rough week for online fashion retailers after Amazon unveiled plans to launch its low-on-hassle, high-on-incentives shopping service, Prime Wardrobe (PW)
** JD Sports Fashion -10.5% from pre-PW launch, with Zalando -c8%, ASOS -c6% and Boohoo -5.6%
** Extra mile: Many online retailers do free returns, but Prime Wardrobe lets people try on clothes, shoes & accessories before actually buying and offers higher discounts for larger number of items
** Allianz Global Investors' Matthew Hall calls this one of more serious competitive threats to have faced a company like ASOS (AllianzGI ASOS shareholder)
** "Even though it's got own branded products and loyal following, this is a concern," Hall says, referring to ASOS
** Part catalyst for JD Sports big decline: lack of own brands, per PM
** Credit Suisse says biggest danger from Amazon Fashion to European e-commerce is not so much that it acts as a direct competitor, but that it continually resets consumer expectations for service levels
** CS sees PW (if launches in Europe) in that light
** In June 21 note, Morgan Stanley says PW discount (for purchases of >3 items, customers will get 10% discount & purchases of >5 items a 20% discount) as the potentially more damaging part of the news for Zalando
** It could lead to higher value customers shifting wallet share to Amazon on the expectation of discounts, per broker
** Debenhams and Next down 3% since before PW news broke (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources