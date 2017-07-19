FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 6:02 PM / 19 hours ago

BUZZ-Payment processors rise after UK's halt on card fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Visa, world's largest payments network operator, up as much as 0.6 pct at record high of $98.17

** MasterCard Inc shares also hit record high of $128.26

** Britain to stop companies from charging an extra fee to consumers who want to use credit cards and other payment services, UK finance ministry says

**"While consumer fees on card transactions are rare, the threat of retailers moving more of the payment burden on consumers is an ongoing overhang on card companies such as Visa and MasterCard. Eliminating the possibility of consumer fees could help the card companies by alleviating that concern" - D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria

** Weakening of the dollar has also resulted in recent ascent in share price; Visa, MasterCard have been seeing record highs since last week

** A major chunk of revenue for Visa and MasterCard comes from abroad

** Up to Tuesday's close, Visa's stock had risen 25.1 pct this year, while MasterCard's stock had risen 23.7 pct

