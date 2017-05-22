** Statoil CEO Eldar Saetre told Reuters on Monday
about the prospect that OPEC and non-OPEC countries would extend
the output cuts they agreed late last year:
** "I'm optimistic that they will come to the agreement."
** "It will support the direction towards rebalancing (of
oil markets), and we see that we are getting to balance, and we
expect this balance situation to occur during the second half of
this year."
** "That means that we will start digesting storage globally
to a larger extent, but the rebalancing period will go deeply
into 2018."
** "If they (OPEC) didn't (agree), that would slow down the
pace of the rebalancing."
** "Our basic assumption is that it (the oil price) could be
at $75 (a barrel) by 2020, but there is a lot of uncertainty in
this rebalancing ... I don't have a better timeline (of market's
tighten up) than 2020."
** OPEC and the non-OPEC producers are due to meet in Vienna
on May 25. Sources earlier told Reuters that an OPEC panel was
considering the idea of deepening the output cuts
** Brent crude on Monday trades at around $54 per barrel