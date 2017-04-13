(Updates)

** U.S. banks shares up after JPMorgan, Citi kick off earnings season with better-than-expected profit on increased trading activity

** JPMorgan up 1.6 pct; Citigroup up 1.7 pct

** Wells Fargo down 1 pct; posts nearly flat quarterly profit, hit by weaker mortgage banking fees and higher costs

** Bank of America up 1.06 pct at $22.89, among top gainers on the Dow Jones U.S. banks index

** Morgan Stanley up 1.23 pct, Goldman Sachs up 0.9 pct

** BofA, Wells and Citigroup top traded stocks on the NYSE

** Financials second biggest-gainer among major S&P sectors