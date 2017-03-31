UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
** Pets at Home still seen by some fund managers as a play on people's unfailing willingness to spend money on their pets, even as short interest in the stock hits all-time highs
** David Smith, who runs Henderson High Income Trust, started buying Pets at Home end-2016, has added to holdings this year
** Stock second-worst YTD performer on FTSE 250, -24% after disappointing Q3, but short interest continues to rise
** Bear case surrounds pricing - co may need to do more to compete with online players like Germany's Zooplus
** Smith says co has acknowledged online players are more competitive, has cut own label prices and now necessary to wait and see how that response translates into volumes
** PM highlights co clear market leader on retail side, sells 50% of all pet products in UK
** He likes services side of biz (includes veterinary practices and dog & cat grooming) which is underdeveloped in a sector growing quite rapidly over next 5-10 yrs
** PM flags good visibility over earnings growth coming through longer term (e.g. opening 50-60 grooming salons in the year), meantime dividend yield 4.1%, expects special dividend
** PM highlights co's click and collect, "holy grail" of online retailing whereby customers can choose to shop when in store picking up products
** Schroders' Andy Brough also holds stock (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources