LONDON, July 12 The output of North Sea Buzzard
oilfield fell to as low as about 50,000 barrels per day (bpd)
earlier this week, traders said on Thursday.
"There was a problem and output fell quite a bit on Tuesday
and Wednesday," a trader said.
It was not clear if the output has recovered to its normal
rate of 200,000 bpd yet.
Operator Nexen was not immediately available to
comment.
Buzzard is the UK's largest oilfield and feeds into Forties
stream, which is used for the dated Brent benchmark for pricing
of two thirds of global crude oil.
