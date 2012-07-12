LONDON, July 12 The output of North Sea Buzzard oilfield fell to as low as about 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) earlier this week, traders said on Thursday.

"There was a problem and output fell quite a bit on Tuesday and Wednesday," a trader said.

It was not clear if the output has recovered to its normal rate of 200,000 bpd yet.

Operator Nexen was not immediately available to comment.

Buzzard is the UK's largest oilfield and feeds into Forties stream, which is used for the dated Brent benchmark for pricing of two thirds of global crude oil. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Carol Bishopric)