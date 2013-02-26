LONDON Feb 26 Britain's Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea is pumping below capacity at around 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) following a problem with a separator at the Kinneil oil terminal on the Scottish coast, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The BP Kinneil oil stabilisation and gas separation plant receives crude through the Forties pipeline and separates it for shipping via the Hound Point terminal or for further processing at the nearby Grangemouth refinery.

A BP spokesperson said work is being undertaken to replace a part at one of Kinneil's separators. "We hope to have it operational later this week," he said.

Buzzard is the largest contributor to the Forties crude blend, the most important of the North Sea crudes underpinning the Brent crude benchmark. Market participants said that problems at Kinneil could have restricted offshore flows.

Buzzard should pump at around 200,000 bpd, and had ramped back up to its full capacity last Friday following an outage earlier in February.

However, four days of pipeline inspection maintenance are scheduled to begin on Friday, so Buzzard's output rates are expected to remain lower than usual for a little while longer.

Lower-than-expected output from Buzzard over the last two weeks has meant that about eight Forties cargoes for February and March have had their loading dates pushed back.

Buzzard is operated by Canada's Nexen, which has been taken over by CNOOC Ltd. Nexen's spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment.