LONDON Feb 7 Britain's biggest oilfield,
Buzzard, is expected to undergo a total of nine weeks of
maintenance in 2014, according to the latest information seen by
Reuters.
Two weeks of maintenance are planned at Buzzard in May, four
weeks in August and three weeks in September, according to
details outlined in a Suncor investor presentation
released on Feb. 3.
Suncor, which has a 29.9 percent stake in Buzzard, announced
second and third quarter maintenance at the field in its fourth
quarter earnings release. The second quarter
maintenance came as a surprise to the market.
Duration, timing and production impact details were given in
Suncor's investor presentation. The work in May and August is
estimated to have an impact on crude volumes of around 55,000
bpd apiece. The September work is expected to have an impact of
about 15,000 bpd.
Buzzard is the biggest contributor to the Forties crude
stream, one of the four crudes that underpins the Brent
benchmark. The field has a maximum operating capacity of about
210,000 barrels per day (bpd).
It has already experienced four unplanned outages this year.
Analysts at JBC Energy said the extended planned turnaround may
be a bid to stabilise output.
"This implies that Brent prices will see spikes going
forward, as Forties is generally the price-setter for the global
benchmark," the analysts said in a note on Friday.
Buzzard is operated by Nexen, a unit of Chinese state
company CNOOC. Nexen told Reuters that it wanted to
improve Buzzard's reliability in 2014.