LONDON, March 7 Britain's biggest oilfield
Buzzard will undergo 25 days of planned maintenance starting in
late July, its operator Nexen confirmed on Friday.
During this period production will be offline but the outage
coincides with the planned 14-day shutdown of the Forties
Pipeline System (FPS), which is scheduled to begin at the end of
July, Nexen said.
Buzzard is the largest single contributor to the Forties
crude stream, which is one of the four benchmark crudes
underpinning the price of dated Brent and Brent crude oil
futures.
Previously Suncor Energy, which has a 29.9 percent
stake in the Buzzard field, indicated that Buzzard would also
undergo maintenance in May and September. Nexen
said some of this information was "incorrect".
It added that third-party constraints on gas export might
not prevent oil production in the second quarter and that it was
working on a solution.