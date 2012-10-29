* Power failure delays restart-source

* Traders had expected output to resume by Monday

* Supply loss supports Brent prices

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Oct 29 The restart of the Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea has slipped by a few more days, a trade source said on Monday, in what may impact shipments of the oil that sets the Brent benchmark.

Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the Forties crude blend and the most important of the North Sea crudes underpinning the Brent crude benchmark. It has been shut for maintenance since Sept. 4.

A series of delays in the field's restart has disrupted shipments of Forties crude, leading to an increase in the premium in the price of Brent oil for immediate delivery, and frustrating traders the North Sea market.

"Not yet," said the source, asked if the field had restarted. "We're looking at later in the week."

A power failure delayed the restart, two trade sources said. On Thursday, the sources said the field would resume output by Monday.

In its most recent update, Buzzard's operator Canadian oil company Nexen. said on Thursday the company was "in the process of restarting" the field and expected production to ramp up in the next week to 10 days.

Nexen could not immediately be reached for additional comment on Monday.

The prolonged shutdown at Buzzard has contributed to delays in all 16 of the Forties cargoes due to be loaded in October. So far, one November shipment has been cancelled and two delayed.

Forties traders expect details of further cargo delays to emerge.

A loss of Buzzard output for just a few days can have a significant impact on Forties loadings since the field pumps 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), enough to fill a Forties cargo every three days.

Restarting North Sea installations often takes longer than expected due to problems including bad weather and the emergence of unexpected engineering and technical issues.