LONDON, Sept 9 Production has resumed at
Britain's North Sea Buzzard oilfield, the field's operator said
in a statement on Tuesday, the latest phase of the stuttering
return of one of the key streams underpinning Brent oil futures.
"Production has resumed following a brief outage yesterday
night, Monday 8 September, and ramp-up will continue over the
coming days," Calgary-based Nexen said. Nexen was bought by
China's CNOOC last year.
Since returning from summer maintenance in late August the
200,000 barrel-per-day field has gone through a number of
shutdowns and restarts.
Buzzard is closely watched by oil traders worldwide as it is
the biggest contributor to the Forties oil stream, the largest
of the four benchmark crudes that are the physical supply behind
international benchmark Brent crude oil futures.
