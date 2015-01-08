UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 8BV Holding AG :
* Said on Wednesday it signed agreement to sell Lonstroff Holding AG to Japan's Sumitomo Rubber Industries
* Said expects cash inflow related with acquisition of around 38.9 million Swiss francs ($38.28 million) and a positive impact on net asset value of 1.70 Swiss francs per share
Source text - bit.ly/1zVLB6S
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0161 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources