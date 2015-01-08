Jan 8BV Holding AG :

* Said on Wednesday it signed agreement to sell Lonstroff Holding AG to Japan's Sumitomo Rubber Industries

* Said expects cash inflow related with acquisition of around 38.9 million Swiss francs ($38.28 million) and a positive impact on net asset value of 1.70 Swiss francs per share

