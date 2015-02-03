Feb 3 BV Holding AG :

* FY 2014 profit of 4.5 million Swiss francs ($4.85 million) compared to 2.2 million Swiss francs in 2013

* To propose distribution from capital contribution reserves of 1.30 Swiss francs per registered share and additionally in form of par value repayment of 1.30 Swiss francs per registered share Source text - bit.ly/1KmJHSi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9286 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)