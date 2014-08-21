BERLIN Aug 21 German soccer club Borussia Dortmund said it will issue up to 24.5 million shares in a capital increase worth up to 114.4 million euros ($152 million), adding some of the proceeds would be used to pay off debt.

Shares will be offered at 4.66 euros a piece, the club said on Thursday.

Sponsors Puma, Evonik and Signal Iduna have agreed to subscribe to a certain number of shares, Dortmund added. (1 US dollar = 0.7540 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)