UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Aug 21 German soccer club Borussia Dortmund said it will issue up to 24.5 million shares in a capital increase worth up to 114.4 million euros ($152 million), adding some of the proceeds would be used to pay off debt.
Shares will be offered at 4.66 euros a piece, the club said on Thursday.
Sponsors Puma, Evonik and Signal Iduna have agreed to subscribe to a certain number of shares, Dortmund added. (1 US dollar = 0.7540 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources