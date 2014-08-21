BERLIN Aug 21 German sportswear maker Puma said it plans to take a stake of up to 5 percent in soccer club Borussia Dortmund as part of a capital increase the Bundesliga runners-up are carrying out.

"Puma seeks to underpin its long-term, strategic partnership and to intensify the cooperation with one of Germany's top clubs," it said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)