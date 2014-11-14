UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA :
* Announces results of the first quarter 2014/2015
* Says Q1 group revenues recorded 70.0 mln euros (previous year 59.5 mln euros)
* Says Q1 EBIT resulted in 3.8 mln euros (previous year 2.3 mln euros) in report period
* Says Q1 group result amounted to 2.4 million euros(previous year 1.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources