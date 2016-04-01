OSLO, April 1 Norway's BW Offshore, an
owner of floating oil production vessels, is unable to tap the
bond market for cash and could see liquidity reserves fall to a
level breaching its debt covenants in 2016, it said in its
annual report on Friday.
BW will continue a series of cost cuts and expects to seek
waivers from bond holders to avoid defaulting on its loans, the
company added.
A sharp drop in crude prices since mid-2014 has led energy
firms to reduce their demand for services from suppliers, idling
equipment and triggering a series of debt restructurings in the
oil services industry.
BW Offshore said a minimum liquidity covenant of $75 million
was the most critical it had to comply with in 2016.
"While the actual minimum liquidity was above this at
year-end 2015, there is a risk, due to down payments of debt and
capital commitments on newbuildings and life extension programs
that the minimum liquidity may decrease to be close to or go
below $75 million," the firm said.
"BW Offshore has also since 2012 been using the bond market
to provide an additional liquidity base. However, in the current
macro-economic environment this market does not seem available
for the oil and gas companies," it wrote.
BW Offshore owns and operates more than a dozen floating oil
production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) that pump
around 700,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day on behalf of
energy companies.
Adding to the pressure from lower oil prices, a deadly
explosion on one of its vessels offshore Brazil last year has
further cut the company's revenues.
BW said it needed to make additional drawings on a revolving
credit facility (RCF) in the coming year, representing a
significant portion of its liquidity reserve.
At the and of 2015, the undrawn part of the facility stood
at $226.2 million, it added.
The company predicted it would be able to obtain a waiver in
case the liquidity covenant is breached.
"Should such breach continue without a waiver or remediation
by the group, the RCF agent and bond holders could ultimately
declare default and demand a repayment, which again would
represent an event of default in most of the group's other loan
agreement," BW said.
BW Offshore's equity ratio stood at 27.5 percent at the end
of 2015, compared to a minimum requirement of 25 percent, it
said. Including its revolving credit facility, available
liquidity amounted to $348 million.
By 1113 GMT, the company's shares traded 2.3 percent higher,
while the Oslo benchmark index was down 1.5 percent for the day.
Year-to-date BW was down 48 percent.
(Reporting by Henrik Stolen, editing by Terje Solsvik)