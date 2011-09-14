LONDON, Sept 14 Shares in online gambling
companies Bwin.party and Betfair rose after
the German state of Schleswig-Holstein passed gambling-friendly
laws that may pave the way for less restrictive legislation
throughout Germany.
Schleswig-Holstein has introduced new laws for online
gambling which will enable companies to offer exchange and
sports betting, as well as poker and casino games with the
exception of roulette, blackjack and baccarat.
Companies will pay a 20 percent tax on gross profits, rather
than the 16.67 percent tax on individual stakes proposed
elsewhere, a levy which betting companies have argued would make
it impossible for them to compete against state-run operators
.
The Schleswig-Holstein laws, which have been approved by the
EU Commission, will come into force in January and licences will
become valid from March.
Shares in Bwin.party were up 13 percent to 129 pence at 1149
GMT, with Betfair up 2 percent to 722 pence.
"At best this represents the opening up of Germany to online
gaming, in due course, on reasonable commercial terms. At worst
it will greatly delay the introduction of a more restrictive
regime," said Numis analyst Ivor Jones.
"This news greatly reduces the risk to Bwin.party in
relation to its largest market in our view," he added.
Both Bwin.party - formed earlier this year by the merger
between Partygaming and Austria's Bwin - and Betfair told
Reuters they intended to apply for licences in the state.
"The resolution passed today is an important and
groundbreaking step on the way to an open and regulated gambling
market in Germany," Bwin.party said.
Betfair said it hoped other German states would now
introduce similar legislation.
"We are now hopeful that the other 15 German States will
make the regulated amendments to their proposed State Treaty, in
order to bring it into line with EU law," it said.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)