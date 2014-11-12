UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 12 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc :
* Media speculation
* Has entered into preliminary discussions with a number of interested parties regarding a variety of potential business combinations with a view to creating additional value for Bwin.Party shareholders
* All such discussions remain at a preliminary stage, there can be no certainty as to whether or not they will result in any form of deal with any party. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources