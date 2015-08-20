UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Aug 20 Gambling company Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc, which put itself up for sale, has become the subject of a bidding war.
GVC Holdings Plc, whose offer for the company was turned down in favour of one from rival 888 Holdings Plc , has twice come back with higher offers.
All eyes are now on Bwin to see what it decides and whether 888 will return with a higher offer.
Following are some of the key developments in the long-running saga:
May 5, 2014 - American activist investor Jason Ader claims support for Bwin shake-up to tackle what he describes as a continuing decline in the business.
May 22, 2014 - Bwin agrees deal with investor on board changes.
June 26, 2014 - Company is considering selling itself or part of the company as part of a strategic review, Bloomberg reports, citing two sources.
June 26, 2014 - Bwin says no plans to break up or sell company.
July 15, 2014 - Bwin announces further cost cuts to help it meet targets for the year.
Oct 10, 2014 - Britain's plans to bring licensing and taxation of online gambling companies under UK control get green light when a court dismissed legal challenge to the move.
Nov 12, 2014 - Bwin says in early talks with a number of parties over a "variety of potential business combinations," which could result in an offer for the firm.
Jan 30, 2015 - Bwin says new EU VAT rules to hurt 2015 revenue and cashflow.
March 11 - Bwin says talks about selling all or part of its business have become more serious.
March 21 - GVC CEO tells Reuters that the company is in talks for acquisitions and "something like" Bwin would be of interest.
May 15 - GVC says it has submitted a bid for Bwin.
May 17 - 888 to make a takeover approach for Bwin, the Sunday Times reports.
May 18 - 888 says it has submitted a proposal to buy Bwin in cash and shares.
May 18 - GVC preparing to make a 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) offer for Bwin in partnership with Canada's Amaya Inc , Reuters reports, citing source close to the matter.
May 19 - GVC says it will finance bid for Bwin with Amaya.
May 21 - Bwin says it expects to "reach a conclusion" in coming weeks as discussions with suitors enter a new stage.
July 8 - GVC offers to buy Bwin for about 900 million pounds ($1.39 billion), the Financial Times reports.
July 9 - Bwin says GVC offers to buy it in cash and stock deal valued at 908 million pounds ($1.4 billion)
July 17 - 888 wins battle for Bwin with cash and stock deal worth almost 900 million pounds ($1.4 billion).
July 21 - GVC says it is considering options regarding Bwin, but there is no certainty it will make new offer.
July 27 - GVC returns with a new 1-billion-pound ($1.55 billion) bid for rival Bwin.
Aug 7 - GVC raises offer for Bwin to 1.03 billion pounds ($1.6 billion).
Aug 14 - Syndication of a $650 million buyout loan, underwritten by Barclays and JP Morgan and backing 888's bid for Bwin, put on hold pending clarity on M&A process, Reuters reports, citing banking sources.
Aug 18 - GVC sued by Canadian sports and entertainment consultancy 37 Entertainment, which accused it of reneging on a deal because of its bid for Bwin, the Times reports. (thetim.es/1JdflQU)
Aug 20 - GVC says it is ready to increase its offer for Bwin to at least 130 pence per share, or about 1.1 billion pounds ($1.72 billion), the Times reports.
Aug 20 - GVC may increase its offer for Bwin a third time, Reuters reports, citing source close to GVC. (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru)
