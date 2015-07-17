July 17 Online gambling firm 888 Holdings Plc
said it would buy peer Bwin.party Digital Entertainment
in a cash and stock deal valued at about 898 million
pounds ($1.40 billion).
The offer of 104.09 pence per share is at a 1.2 percent
premium to Bwin.party's close on Thursday and consists of 39.45
pence in cash and 0.404 new 888 shares for each Bwin.party
share.
Bwin.Party, which has been at the centre of a takeover
battle, said earlier this month that GVC Holdings Plc
had offered to buy it in a cash and stock deal valued at 908
million pounds ($1.4 billion).
($1 = 0.6398 pounds)
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)