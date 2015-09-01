UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Online gambling firm Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc said it had received a revised offer from 888 Holdings Plc and was evaluating it together with the proposal received from GVC Holdings Plc.
Bwin had earlier accepted 888 Holdings's 900 million-pound offer, saying GVC's offer of 1.03 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) was too complex and the growth prospects were less attractive.
The company, however, invited GVC to present its best formal offer last week. ($1 = 0.6496 pounds)s (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.