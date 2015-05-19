UPDATE 1-Nokia says controls 88 pct of all Comptel shares, continues offer
March 30 Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Thursday announced preliminary results of its tender offer for Finnish telecom software company Comptel .
May 19 Online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said its bid to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc would jointly be financed by Canada's Amaya Inc.
There was no certainty on Tuesday that Bwin would accept the GVC bid, as a day earlier 888 Holdings Plc offered to buy Bwin, without disclosing the value of the bid.
Sources told Reuters on Monday that GVC's joint bid with Amaya, which owns online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt Poker, would be valued at 1.5 billion euros ($1.69 billion) and would consist of cash and GVC shares ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 30 Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Thursday announced preliminary results of its tender offer for Finnish telecom software company Comptel .
* Softbank to sell Electric Imp's IoT development kits to accelerate IoT product development in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: