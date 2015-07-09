* GVC offers 110 pence/share for Bwin
* Bwin says working with GVC to finalise offer
* Bwin shares rise as much as 2.9 pct
By Aastha Agnihotri
July 9 Gambling group Bwin.Party Digital
Entertainment Plc, at the centre of a takeover battle
between its rivals, said GVC Holdings Plc had offered to
buy it in a cash and stock deal valued at 908 million pounds
($1.4 billion).
GVC's proposal could increase the chances of a bidding war
with rival 888 Holdings, which made a proposal in May to
buy Bwin for an undisclosed amount.
888 declined to comment on whether it planned to make a
counter bid.
"I don't think 110 pence is a price that knocks 888 out of
the process, if they really wanted it but equally they had ample
time to match or better that bid," analyst Nick Batram of Peel
Hunt said.
GVC's proposed offer shows how consolidation is hotting up
across the gambling industry, with fast-growing online players
searching for scale and more traditional gambling firms looking
for ways to bolster services and cushion the impact of tighter
regulation and higher taxes in Britain.
GVC's Chief Executive Kenneth Alexander told Reuters he
expected the potential deal to provide benefits of not less than
80 million euros ($88.47 million).
GVC has offered 110 pence per share, representing an 11
percent premium to Bwin's closing price on Wednesday.
Bwin's shares were up 2.6 percent at 101.7 pence on the
London Stock Exchange, while GVC rose 0.5 percent.
Bwin, created by the merger of sports betting group Bwin and
online poker group PartyGaming in 2011, had a market value of
about 816 million pounds as of Wednesday's close, nearly triple
that of GVC.
Bwin, which put itself up for sale last year, said its board
had considered GVC's proposal and would work with the company to
finalise the offer over the coming days.
Bwin provides poker services through its main brand
partypoker, along with Bwin poker and the World Poker. It also
has brands such as Foxy Bingo and partycasino. The group has had
to cope with regulatory pressures in its poker market in Europe.
"It's been a very difficult market for Bwin but its also
been a very difficult market for everyone," GVC's CEO said.
"From the GVC perspective, one that excites me the most is
Bwin's sports betting brand and that's the brand with enormous
potential," Alexander said.
GVC's bid is being backed by Canadian gaming company Amaya
Inc, which last year bought online gambling sites
PokerStars and Full Tilt Poker.
"Amaya is providing some of the funding to the deal and will
obviously take some of the assets from the deal," Alexander
said.
($1 = 0.6494 pounds)
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
