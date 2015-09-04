Sept 4 Online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said on Friday that Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc had accepted its 1.06-billion-pound ($1.62 billion) takeover offer.

GVC's offer of 25 pence in cash and 0.231 new GVC shares works out to about 129.64 pence per Bwin share based on Thursday's close.

Bwin, which like smaller rivals 888 Holdings Plc and GVC, offers casino, poker, bingo and sports betting, had in July accepted a 900 million-pound cash and shares offer from 888, preferring it to a higher but more complex offer from GVC. ($1 = 0.6560 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)