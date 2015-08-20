Aug 20 Online gambling firm GVC Holdings Plc may increase its offer for larger peer Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc, a source close to GVC said on Thursday.

The Times reported earlier that GVC was prepared to raise its offer for Bwin in its battle with 888 Holdings Plc for its larger rival.

The source said GVC and Bwin had been in talks over the past week and that Bwin's response had been "very positive".

The talks centred around synergies between the two companies, said the source, who declined to be identified because the matter is confidential. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)