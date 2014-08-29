LONDON Aug 29 Online gambling company
Bwin.Party said it planned further cost cuts and a new
programme to boost its commercial focus after a further decline
in profits.
Under pressure from a U.S. activist shareholder, Bwin said
it would consider alternative financing and corporate structures
to create additional value.
It plans cost cuts of 15 million euros ($19.75 million) in
2015, on top of 30 million euros this year.
The company, which is focusing on fewer and better regulated
markets, reported EBITDA of 46.4 million euros in the first six
months of 2014, down from 60.7 million the previous year.
($1 = 0.7595 Euros)
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Karolin Schaps)