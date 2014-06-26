June 26 Online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment said on Thursday it had no plans to break up or sell the company, refuting a report that said the company was considering a sale.

Bloomberg earlier reported that the company had appointed Deutsche Bank to explore its options as part of a strategic review.

"Since his appointment as chairman last month, Philip Yea has been working with the executive management team on ways in which the group can increase shareholder value," Bwin said in a statement. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)