LONDON Oct 31 Two founders of bwin.party
digital entertainment, who are divorcing, have agreed
to sell their stakes in the online gaming group if it is
successful in winning a licence in New Jersey, the third U.S.
state to allow online gambling.
James Russell DeLeon and Ruth Parasol DeLeon will put their
stakes of 7.16 percent each into a trust to be sold over the
next three years under an agreement with New Jersey's Division
of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), the company said on Thursday.
Under state legislation, substantial shareholders in gaming
groups also have to submit individual licence applications,
something that the DeLeons did not want to do for reasons of
privacy, bwin.party said.
Analysts at Numis said the agreement indicated that it was
more likely that bwin.party would be eligible to start
operations in New Jersey next month.
"It seems unlikely to us that it would have been executed so
near to the start of online gambling in New Jersey if bwin.party
were not likely to get permission to participate," they said.
Bwin.party applied in July for a licence in New Jersey, the
third state after Nevada and Delaware to legalise online
gambling.
The industry sees New Jersey as the most lucrative casino
market based on size and the fact its law encompasses many forms
of gambling, while Nevada's regulations only allows online
poker.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, owned by Boyd Gaming Corp's
and MGM Resorts, said it received the first
Internet gaming permit ever in New Jersey from the state's
Division of Gaming Enforcement earlier this month.
Borgata is partnering bwin.party in its online gambling
offering.
Shares in bwin.party traded up 2 percent at 124.8 pence by
0835 GMT.