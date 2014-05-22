LONDON May 22 Online gambling company bwin.party reached an agreement on Thursday with a rebel American investor who had been pushing for extra seats on the board.

Bwin.party said Daniel Silvers would join the board to represent SpringOwl, the investment group which has a 5 percent stake in the company. It also agreed to consider SpringOwl nominee Michael Fertik as a board candidate.

SpringOwl has withdrawn the four nominees it had put up for election to the board at the company's annual meeting which is being held on Thursday.

(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Erica Billingham)