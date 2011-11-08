* Q3 revenue up 3 percent to 201.1 mln euros
* Says said current trading in line with views
* Says resilient but not immune to recession
* Shares rise 1 percent
(Adds details, background, company and analyst comments,
shares)
By Michelle Martin
LONDON, Nov 8 Bwin.party Digital , the
world's biggest listed online gaming company, shrugged off
economic worries to post a rise in third-quarter revenue, helped
by the launch of new games in Italy and strong growth in its
casino division.
The Gibraltar-based company, whose brands include bwin,
PartyPoker.com, PartyCasino.com and Foxy Bingo, said on Tuesday
total net revenue grew 3 percent to 201.1 million euros (276
million) in the third quarter.
Bwin.party, which was formed by the merger of Austria's Bwin
and PartyGaming earlier this year, said its third-quarter
revenue was boosted by the launch of games such as roulette and
blackjack in Italy after the government opened up the market for
casino table games and cash poker in July.
The company, which offers up to 30,000 bets daily across
more than 90 sports, said it had also benefited from a bar on
U.S. poker website Full Tilt Poker in April following charges of
illegal gambling.
Bwin.party said current trading was robust and in line with
management's expectations.
"We expected our business to be resilient but not immune to
the recession, and I think that's where we are today," Chief
Financial Officer Martin Weigold told Reuters.
"There are certain markets that have been particularly hit
by the financial crisis ... for us Greece is the one that stands
out. However, even Greece shows quarter-on-quarter growth, but
if you looked at the year-on-year movement, we have seen a
double-digit decline," Weigold said.
GREEK GAMBLE
Co-Chief Executive Jim Ryan said a possible Greek exit from
the euro zone would have a limited impact on the business.
"If in fact they did leave it would just be a function of
the consumers in Greece playing with a different currency;
they'd still continue to use the service," he said.
The gaming industry has traditionally been a bulwark for the
entertainment sector during periods of economic weakness.
Rival 888 reported a 42 percent rise in
third-quarter sales last week and said it expected 2011 earnings
to be significantly ahead of market estimates as British
consumers stay at home, watching TV and gambling online amid an
economic slowdown.
Shares in Bwin.party, which have shed around 33 percent of
their value since the merger, rose 1 percent to 136 pence by
1000 GMT on Tuesday.
"Bwin.party's third-quarter (statement) ... shows good
progress across the group," Evolution Securities analyst James
Hollins said in a note.
Hollins, who has an "add" rating on the stock, highlighted
the company's brand resonance in key European countries and the
long-term U.S. upside.
Bwin.party's average daily revenue climbed 8 percent on the
previous quarter, while the number of daily average players fell
4 percent, in part because player numbers were boosted last year
by the soccer World Cup.
"The elephant in the room remains German legislation, the
company's single largest market (around 22 percent)," Daniel
Stewart analyst Michael Campbell said.
In September Germany's highest civil court upheld a ban that
bars private-sector companies from operating online gambling
sites.
Bwin.party said it was working with German states on a
regulatory framework and said it hoped to secure a licence in
the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, where
gambling-friendly laws were passed in September.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Editing by Adveith Nair and David Holmes)