* 2012 EBITDA 164.9 mln euros vs 199.3 mln euros
* Revenue 801.6 mln euros vs 816 mln euros
* Total dividend up 10 pct to 3.44 pence/share
* Sees 2013 revenue slightly lower than market estimates
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, March 15 Online gambling firm bwin.party
warned 2013 revenues would fall below market
expectations as it changes its focus to fewer, more regulated
markets, fuelling concerns over whether its new strategy would
pay off.
Shares in the world's largest listed online gaming group
slid nearly 7 percent on Friday, trimming a 33-percent gain in
the last three months as analysts grew anxious about the
short-term impact on earnings after a 17 percent fall in 2012
earnings.
Shares in bwin.party, which specialises in online poker and
casino style games, had soared in recent months on hopes other
American states could follow New Jersey's lead to liberalise
their gambling laws, opening new opportunities for gambling
companies on both sides of the Atlantic.
"Our transition to focus on fewer markets and reduce the
complexity and scale of the business has hit our short-term
targets but we think we are on the right path for the
long-term," chief executive Norbert Teufelberger told reporters.
The company, formed by the 2011 merger of PartyGaming and
Bwin Interactive Entertainment, wants to make its business less
volatile by reducing its reliance on smaller, unregulated
markets and shifting to areas where gambling rules are clearly
defined.
As a result of this restructuring, it expects 2013 revenue
to be slightly lower than current market estimates, but it added
that the impact on profits would be offset by cost savings and
higher margins.
"The change to a more focused approach on a smaller number
of commercially attractive markets is undoubtedly the way to go
... but is not without its risks; failure to execute perfectly
could lead to painful earnings revisions," said Davy analyst
David Jenning.
Bwin.party reported 2012 earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of 164.9 million euros
($214 million), in line with analyst forecasts but down from
199.3 million euros a year earlier.
The introduction of a 5 percent turnover tax on sports
betting in Germany last July held back growth in sports betting
revenues as short-priced odds - bets where customers will not
receive a large return for their investment - became
unprofitable.
Overall revenues fell 2 percent to 801.6 million euros, with
sports betting and casino revenues largely flat but poker and
bingo revenues hit by continued pressure on consumer spending,
particularly in parts of southern Europe.
NEW BETS IN US
Bwin.party did not say which markets it would pull out of,
and whether it would follow online betting exchange Betfair
which recently said it would quit Greece because of
problems over licences and punitive tax rates.
But it plans to throw more resources this year to markets
that are expected to be regulated, especially the United States,
it said.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie signed legislation last
month that opens the door to online gambling being legalised in
the state. Shares in gaming companies have surged on hopes the
U.S. liberalisation would unlock a market analysts believe is
worth up to $1 billion.
"We're gearing up for a launch in the U.S. which now seems
to be a more likely prospect within the next twelve months,"
said Teufelberger, who added that the group had ring-fenced
infrastructure to enable a swift U.S. launch.
Bwin.party said current trading had been impacted by its
increased investment in nationally regulated markets, such as
France, Italy, Germany and Spain, and by its move to a single
technology platform.
The company is expected to post average 2013 revenues of 815
million euros, according to Thomson Reuters data
Shares were down 6.7 percent at 141.2 pence at 1144 GMT,
valuing the group at around 1 billion pounds.