* Clean EBITDA up 3 pct to 199.3 million euros
* Total revenue 816 million euros vs 814 million euros in
2010
* Final dividend of 1.56 pence per share
* Well-placed to benefit from changes in regulations,
technology
LONDON, March 29 - Bwin.party Digital, the world's
largest listed online gaming company, reported a rise in
earnings in its maiden set of results and said it was
well-placed to take advantage of regulatory and technological
shifts in the gaming industry.
The company, which was formed by the merger of Austria's
Bwin and PartyGaming last year, reported a 3 percent rise in
clean EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) to 199.3 million euros ($264.8 million) in 2011.
The Gibraltar-based firm said synergies coming through
faster than expected had offset increased gaming duties in
regulated markets, pushing earnings up to just shy of consensus
analyst estimates of 202 million euros provided by Bwin.party.
"We expect to gain competitive advantage this year from
additional scale and improved flexibility that will flow from
the integration and migration of our main products to a single
technology platform," co-chief executives Jim Ryan and Norbert
Teufelberger said in a statement.
Bwin.party said pro forma total revenue inched up to 816
million euros, compared to 814 million euros in 2010, despite
the closures of its French casino and the World Cup football
tournament in 2010.
The firm said current trading was robust with average gross
average daily revenue 2 percent higher than in the fourth
quarter of 2011 at 2.93 million euros.
"We have secured strong business partners in the United
States ahead of any regulation there and have also applied for a
license in Spain which is expected to regulate in the second
quarter of this year," Ryan and Teufelberger said.
The company has also applied for a licence in the
Schleswig-Holstein region of Germany.
The firm said it will add more casino games, improve poker
and bingo offerings, and prepare for the UEFA Euro 2012 soccer
competition and the London 2012 Olympics.
Bwin.party will pay a final dividend of 1.56 pence per
share, making a total of 3.12 pence per share for the year.
(Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Matt Scuffham)