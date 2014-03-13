By Keith Weir
LONDON, March 13 Online gambling company
Bwin.Party said this year's soccer World Cup would help
it to return to growth after problems in Greece and a shift away
from riskier markets cut earnings in 2013.
Bwin.Party is concentrating on fewer markets where
regulations are more clear cut and is expanding in the United
States as gambling rules are relaxed there.
Rival Betfair, another of a cluster of online
gambling companies that have grown up over the past decade, is
pursuing a similar strategy.
"Having streamlined the shape and size of our business we
now have the foundations to return our business to sustainable
growth," Chief Executive Norbert Teufelberger said.
Gambling companies believe the World Cup in Brazil in
June-July will boost their business this year, reflecting the
growing importance of soccer in betting markets.
"With all of the major European teams competing and given
our footprint across Europe, we are well positioned to drive
betting volumes over the summer months," Teufelberger said.
ACTIVIST INVESTOR
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
fell to 108 million euros ($150.17 million) in 2013 from 165
million the previous year because of falling revenue, increased
gaming taxes in Germany and start-up costs in New Jersey.
The profit figure was in line with expectations. The company
said in November that a block on access to online gambling sites
in Greece would hit annual revenue and profit, adding to the
decline caused by the strategy of focusing on fewer markets.
Shares in the company rose 3.4 percent to 126.3 pence by
0850 GMT as the market welcomed the prospect of renewed growth
from a smaller base.
Management faces increased pressure to deliver on its
promises after investment vehicle SpringOwl, run by activist New
York hedge fund Cumberland Associates, agreed last month to buy
a 6.1 percent stake from two of the company's founders.
"Bwin investors will be hoping that the company really has
reached a turning point," said Jane Anscombe of Edison
Investment Research.
"With activist U.S. investor Spring Owl on board since
February there have been suggestions that the group could be
broken up if 2014 does not show real signs of change."