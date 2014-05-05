LONDON May 5 American activist investor Jason
Ader on Monday claimed his proposals to shake-up online gambling
company Bwin.Party by bolstering its board had won
support from other shareholders in the firm.
Ader, whose asset management firm SpringOwl is Bwin.Party's
fourth largest shareholder, said in April he wanted four new
directors elected to the company's board to tackle what he
describes as a continuing decline in the business.
Bwin.Party has urged shareholders to vote against the
proposal, saying it would make the board too large and hamper
decision making.
Ahead of its annual meeting on May 22, Ader said in a
statement Bwin's board had "overseen significant shareholder
value destruction" due to a failing strategy that has seen it
underperform its rivals. Ader also criticised a "runaway cost
structure" and its impact on the company's profitability.
"We have received incredible support from the Bwin.Party
shareholders we have already spoken with and look forward to
more conversations as shareholders have the opportunity to add
sorely needed skills to the board of our company," Ader said.
He did not give details on the level of support SpringOwl
had won.
Bwin was not immediately available for comment on Monday,
which is a public holiday in the United Kingdom.
Ader has proposed that internet entrepreneur Michael Fertik,
lawyer Francis Grady, venture capitalist Kalendu Patel and
gaming industry expert Steven Rittvo be added to Bwin.Party's
existing nine-strong board.
Activist investors push for change at firms they believe are
undervalued and can provide better shareholder returns via a
change in strategy or management. Ader, an ex-Wall Street gaming
analyst, battled with U.S slot-machine maker International Game
Technology last year, winning a board seat for his firm.
Ader has said the four new directors he proposes to be
elected to Bwin.Party's board would provide significant
expertise in online gaming, technology and U.S. banking systems.
Bwin.Party has said it does not have sufficient information
or time to review the suitability of each candidate, and
believed it would not be in the interest of the company and
investors for a shareholder with a stake of 5.25 percent to
nominate so many directors onto the board.
In March, the firm posted a 35 percent drop in full-year
earnings to 108 million euros ($149.75 million) due to falling
revenue, increased gaming taxes in Germany and start-up costs in
New Jersey.
($1 = 0.7212 Euros)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment)