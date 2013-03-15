LONDON, March 15 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment
PLC :
* Pro forma clean EBITDA from continuing operations down 17% to
E164.9M due to
flat revenue
* Current trading impacted by dotcom migration and increased
focus on
nationally regulated markets
* Revenue for 2013 now expected to be slightly lower than
current market
estimates
* Trading in January and February impacted by user experience
issues following
the dotcom migration in December 2012
* January and February daily revenue was down 7% versus the
fourth quarter of
2012 to E2.4M (q412: E2.6M).
* Total revenue 801.6 million euros versus 816.0 million euros
* Recommending final dividend of 1.72P per share making 3.44P
share for the
full year, a 10% increase over 2011