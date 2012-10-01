BRIEF-TECH DATA EXPECTS ACQUISITION OF AVNET’S TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS BUSINESS TO CLOSE BY END OF FEB
* TECH DATA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EXPECTED CLOSING DATE FOR ACQUISITION OF AVNET’S TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS BUSINESS
LONDON Oct 1 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment PLC : * Sale of ongame to amaya gaming group inc * sale of ongame, a leading b2b online poker network to amaya gaming for up to E25.0 million
* General Motors , Peugeot said to value Opel at about $2 billion, talks advance - StreetInsider, citing Bloomberg
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 A takeover of Opel, General Motors' European arm, by France's PSA Group would make sense from an industrial point of view, the Bild am Sonntag paper reported, citing comments by Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann in a letter to employees.