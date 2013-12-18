UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 18 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment PLC : * Says oveall trading in 11 weeks since 30 September 2013 has been in-line with
management's expectations * Simon duffy, non-executive chairman, to stand down at next
year's annual meeting * Has secured a 50 million pound multi-currency revolving credit facility
provided by Royal Bank of Scotland * Source text
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources