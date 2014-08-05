Aug 5 BW Offshore Ltd
* BW Offshore has signed the facility documentation for the
new USD 800 million ten year senior secured credit facility for
the Catcher FPSO project.
* The facility is a combined construction and long term
financing facility.
* The credit facility was substantially oversubscribed by a
group of 13 leading international banks.
* The Equity Ratio covenant (equity to total assets) in the
Catcher facility is 25%, in line with BW Offshore's three bond
loans.
* BW Offshore has also received consent from all lenders to
amend the Equity Ratio covenant for the remaining bank loans
from 30% to 25% in alignment with the Catcher facility.
* The other main covenants remain unchanged.
